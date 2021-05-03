GLENDIVE — Eva Kingston, a 5-foot-10 combo guard from Ely, Nevada, has signed with the women's basketball program at Dawson Community College.
Kingston played at White Pine High School and was Nevada's 2A All-State MVP in 2019-20. She was a part of two state championship teams and one runner-up finish at White Pine.
Kingston averaged 11.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game during her final high school season.
She also excels in softball and will be joining the eight-time conference championship at Dawson as well. Kingston was also on a state championship softball team at White Pine.
