GLENDIVE -- The Dawson Community College women's basketball team suffered its first loss at home on Saturday, falling to Sheridan College 56-37.
Sheridan jumped to 10-0 and was never seriously threatened.
Tamiya Francis led with 14 points, followed by Ashley Orozco with 10. The guard duo also combined for 14 turnovers.
"We really are a talented team, " Dawson coach Romeo Lagmay Jr. said. "I've been stressing chemistry to the team in all kinds of ways, but having all these freshmen with no peer leadership can become very difficult to implement that chemistry. I just hope they can understand and comprehend what's at stake at the collegiate level in terms of competition and having a sense of urgency, and learn to compete 100 percent at practice and at games, and maybe they can find out why consistency can equate to success in a season."
Dawson will be on the road to face Gillette (Wyo.) College and Colorado Northwestern on Friday and Saturday.
