WILLISTON, N.D. — Tamiya Francis and Ashya Klopfenstein each had 15 points to lead Dawson Community College over Williston State College 78-56 in Mon-Dak women's basketball on Sunday.
The depth of Dawson's team was key to the outcome as DCC's reserves outscored the WSC bench, 30-4.
Klopfenstein had her ninth double-double of the year as she hauled down 12 rebounds. She also had five assists. Brynn Jolma added 11 points and seven rebounds for DCC (11-3, 10-3).
The Tetons fell to 6-7, 6-7.
