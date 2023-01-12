Damon Gros Ventre

 Photo courtesy Dawson CC Athletics

GLENDIVE — The Mon-Dak Conference men's basketball player of the week is Damon Gros Ventre, a 6-foot-4 freshman guard from Dawson Community College.

During their only game last week, a win over Northwest College, the Lodge Grass graduate was 8 of 13 from the field and 6 of 11 from the 3 point line; scoring 24 points in 25 minutes of play.

