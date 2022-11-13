TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Dawson Community College sophomore Emberlyn Hoffman-Gaschk placed third overall at the National Junior College Athletic Association DII women's cross country national championships Saturday.
Hoffman-Gaschk, a 2021 Billings Skyview graduate, finished the 5K in 19:14.5.
According to a DCC press release, Hoffman-Gaschk began the race in a solid pack and moved into fourth place within the first mile. At the 2,800 meter mark she was in fifth place, and with 1,000 meters remaining had advanced to fourth place. As Hoffman-Gaschk approached the finish line, she passed one more individual and finished third.
Dawson's Connor Chase competed in the men's 8K and placed 135th out of 226 runners with a time of 30:38.7. Chase, a sophomore, also graduated from Billings Skyview.
"Emberlyn and Connor showed up to compete and they did just that," said DCC coach Alex Chase Wolff in a school press release. "I said before leaving campus our ultimate goal for Emberlyn was a top-three finish and she did exactly that. I'm so thrilled with the outcome of the races. I coached Emberlyn and Connor when they were back at Billings Skyview and have known both even longer. It was so special to take this trip with them and watch all their hard work unfold. I'm so excited for their futures, but first we focus on track season."
