GLENDIVE — Coach Joe Peterson of Dawson Community College has been selected as the NJCAA Division I Region XIII coach of the year for men's basketball.
Peterson's Buccaneers compiled a 27-7 overall record last season en route to winning the Mon-Dak Conference regular-season title and the region championship.
The Bucs won 17 consecutive games before losing at Indian Hills Community College in the district championship game played in Iowa.
Dawson won a conference title for the second time since 1987. The Bucs' region championship was the school's first in 49 years.
"Awards like these come because of the players," Peterson said in a press release. "I didn't make one shot or get one stop on the defensive end all season. We had an outstanding, selfless group of players."
Peterson will have to replace nine sophomores, including his six leading scorers, while preparing for next season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.