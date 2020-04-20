GLENDIVE — Coach Joe Peterson of Dawson Community College has been selected as the NJCAA Division I Region XIII coach of the year for men's basketball.

Peterson's Buccaneers compiled a 27-7 overall record last season en route to winning the Mon-Dak Conference regular-season title and the region championship.

The Bucs won 17 consecutive games before losing at Indian Hills Community College in the district championship game played in Iowa.

Dawson won a conference title for the second time since 1987. The Bucs' region championship was the school's first in 49 years.

"Awards like these come because of the players," Peterson said in a press release. "I didn't make one shot or get one stop on the defensive end all season. We had an outstanding, selfless group of players."

Peterson will have to replace nine sophomores, including his six leading scorers, while preparing for next season.

Tags

Load comments