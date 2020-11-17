FORT DODGE, IA — Three Dawson Community College runners placed at the NJCAA DII Cross Country Nationals here on Saturday.

Kayla Parisien captured All-American honors, placing 13th out 156 runners with a time of 20:02.30. Parisien was in 24th place after the first mile and gradually moved up to 15th and fought for her 13th position with 800 meters to go. She ran a 6:26.90 average mile.

Running for the men, Zach Austin placed 93rd, capturing a personal best time of 29:20.00 while averaging a 5:55.8 and teammate Jonah DuCharme came in 137th at 34:13.40.

