FORT DODGE, IA — Three Dawson Community College runners placed at the NJCAA DII Cross Country Nationals here on Saturday.
Kayla Parisien captured All-American honors, placing 13th out 156 runners with a time of 20:02.30. Parisien was in 24th place after the first mile and gradually moved up to 15th and fought for her 13th position with 800 meters to go. She ran a 6:26.90 average mile.
Running for the men, Zach Austin placed 93rd, capturing a personal best time of 29:20.00 while averaging a 5:55.8 and teammate Jonah DuCharme came in 137th at 34:13.40.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.