GLENDIVE — Former Helena Capital standout and Dawson Community College sophomore forward Megan Lindbo has signed a letter of intent to finish her basketball career at Carroll College.
Averaging four points and three rebounds per game for the Bucs, Lindbo was co-captain on Dawson's team this season that went 19-5 and was the Region XIII tournament runner-up.
"We are super excited that Megan is coming home to Carroll," coach Rachelle Sayers said in a press release. "I am fortunate to have known Megan for the last five years and I know she will be a great asset to the team."
