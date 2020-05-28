GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College women's basketball coach Romeo Lagmay Jr. was recently re-elected as the two-year community college director for the Women's Basketball Coaches Association board of directors.
The position is a three-year term that will begin July 1, 2020 and end July 1, 2023. Lagmay was earlier appointed to serve for another four-year term on the selection committee for the Coaches' All-American team and National Coach of the Year.
The WBCA board of directors develops policies, procedures and regulations for the operation of the association. It monitors the organization's financial health, programs and overall performance; employs the executive director; and ensures the association has the resources necessary to meet the needs of its membership. It also oversees the operation of the association and ensures the association has the resources necessary to meet the needs of its members. The board is composed of 24 voting board members.
