GLENDIVE — Co-captain Devin Collins is the fourth Dawson Community College men's basketball player to sign a letter of intent, making his intent with Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, British Columbia, official on Wednesday.
Collins, a 6-foot-5 forward from Aurora, Colorado, signed at the same time as former Scobey star CJ Nelson, who will be playing for Montana State-Northern. Camron Dunfee earlier signed with Minot State and Beau Santistevan with Rocky Mountain College.
Simon Fraser is an NCAA Division II school competing in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference against Montana State Billings. Collins was a second-team all-conference selection after averaging 11.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.
"I'm blessed to have an opportunity to play basketball in a different country and I want to give all thanks and glory to God for all the success I have had in my life and also for putting Coach Pete (Joe Peterson) in my life because he has pushed me to where I'm at now," Collins said in a release from DCC. "I want to thank Coach Hanson at SFU for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to continue my basketball career and education. I also want to thank my family for all the time they have invested in me. It is paying off now."
Collins and Nelson won 47 games in their two seasons at Dawson.
"These guys have been leaders since the day they stepped on campus two years ago," Peterson said in the DCC release. "CJ led by work ethic and example while Devin led with energy and positivity. They were the heart and soul of our success these past two years. SFU and MSUN already know they are getting proven winners who will make an immediate impact, but I think they will also be surprised at the effect these two will have in the locker room and off the court. They are the kind of players that coaches absolutely love to coach and that teammates love being around and playing with."
