Eureka alum Hank Dunn of Yakima Valley College finished his regular season with a .413 batting average, tops in the Northwest Athletic Conference.

YAKIMA, Wash. — Former Eureka multi-sport standout Hank Dunn had three hits in a doubleheader sweep Sunday to clinch the Northwest Athletic Conference batting title for the Yakima Valley College baseball team.

Dunn, a sophomore outfielder who plans to continue his career at Gonzaga University next season, finished the regular season with a .413 batting average as the Yaks finished tied for second place.

Dunn was a three-sport athlete who won five state championships at Eureka. He was part of Eureka's football team that won State B crowns in 2016, 2017 and 2019; he was the quarterback in his final two seasons. 

Dunn also won a State B team wrestling title as a freshman and the State B/C 152-pound individual title as a senior. Individually, he had placed third as a junior, second as a sophomore and fourth as a freshman.

