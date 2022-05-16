YAKIMA, Wash. — Former Eureka multi-sport standout Hank Dunn had three hits in a doubleheader sweep Sunday to clinch the Northwest Athletic Conference batting title for the Yakima Valley College baseball team.
Dunn, a sophomore outfielder who plans to continue his career at Gonzaga University next season, finished the regular season with a .413 batting average as the Yaks finished tied for second place.
Dunn was a three-sport athlete who won five state championships at Eureka. He was part of Eureka's football team that won State B crowns in 2016, 2017 and 2019; he was the quarterback in his final two seasons.
Dunn also won a State B team wrestling title as a freshman and the State B/C 152-pound individual title as a senior. Individually, he had placed third as a junior, second as a sophomore and fourth as a freshman.
