GLENDIVE — Former Winnett-Grass Range all-round athlete Brynn Jolma is switching schools and sports.
Jolma, who started her college career on the track and field team at Montana State Billings, is transferring to Dawson Community College to play basketball, Bucs coach Romeo Lagmay announced Tuesday.
"She's a heck of an athlete, and she brings a powerful presence to our post play," Lagmay said in a press release. "I can't wait for her to be on campus, and help us compete for a conference championship."
Said Jolma, in the release: "I chose Dawson because I will be able to keep earning credits toward my degree while also playing basketball for a great program. I'm looking forward to the atmosphere and the community at Dawson in both academics and athletics."
A 6-footer, Jolma was an all-state and all-league basketball player for Winnett-Grass Range, ran cross country, and set a school record in the shot put. She also was class valedictorian and has a 4.0 grade-point average at MSU Billings.
"Her grades are impeccable, and it will definitely keep DCC women's basketball among the top in the nation academically," Lagmay said.
