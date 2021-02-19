BISMARCK, N.D. — Jakim Ricketts scored 20 points and four other players reached double figures as Miles Community College rolled past United Tribes Technical College 96-72 in a men’s basketball game Thursday night.
The Pioneers (7-5, 6-5) led by as many as 30 points in the second half.
Remy Lemovou added 17 points, Favour Chukwukelu had 15, Ben Datro contributed 14 and Dylan Hushaw finished with 12 points for the Pioneers, who made 14 of 26 from the 3-point line (54%). MCC also had 24 assists on its 33 field goals.
UT’s Tate Bear scored a game-high 25 points.
