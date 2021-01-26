MILES CITY — Newcomers Rebekah Dallinger and Jana Conejero led Miles Community College to an 81-60 road victory over Bismarck State in the Pioneers' long-awaited season opener Monday night.
Dallinger, from Sydney, Australia, hit 10 of 15 shots, including five 3-pointers, and finished with 29 points for MCC. She added eight rebounds and four assists. Conejero, of Malaga, Spain, hit 9 of 13 field goals, including six 3s, finishing with 26 points.
Lily Long, from Melbourne, Australia, added 17 points for Miles, which shot 51% from the floor as a team and hit 13 3-pointers.
The Pioneers next travel to play North Dakota State College of Science on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.