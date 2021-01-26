MILES CITY — Newcomers Rebekah Dallinger and Jana Conejero led Miles Community College to an 81-60 road victory over Bismarck State in the Pioneers' long-awaited season opener Monday night.

Dallinger, from Sydney, Australia, hit 10 of 15 shots, including five 3-pointers, and finished with 29 points for MCC. She added eight rebounds and four assists. Conejero, of Malaga, Spain, hit 9 of 13 field goals, including six 3s, finishing with 26 points.

Lily Long, from Melbourne, Australia, added 17 points for Miles, which shot 51% from the floor as a team and hit 13 3-pointers.

The Pioneers next travel to play North Dakota State College of Science on Friday.

