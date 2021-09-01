GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College freshman Logan Stetzner is the Mon-Dak Conference Volleyball Player of the Week.
Stetzner, an outside hitter from Anaconda, led the Buccaneers to a 4-1 record. She had 42 kills in 145 attempts with 21 errors, 57 digs, 15 assists, 10 aces and .5 blocks during the five matches.
Stetzner is third in the conference in total kills and eighth in aces per set.
Stetzner was all-state in volleyball and basketball at Anaconda High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.