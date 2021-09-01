GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College freshman Logan Stetzner is the Mon-Dak Conference Volleyball Player of the Week.

Stetzner, an outside hitter from Anaconda, led the Buccaneers to a 4-1 record. She had 42 kills in 145 attempts with 21 errors, 57 digs, 15 assists, 10 aces and .5 blocks during the five matches.

Stetzner is third in the conference in total kills and eighth in aces per set.

Stetzner was all-state in volleyball and basketball at Anaconda High School.

