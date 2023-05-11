GLENDIVE — Former Big Timber star Hailee Brandon, a sophomore guard at Dawson Community College, has signed a national letter of intent to continue her basketball career with Our Lady of the Lake University, an NAIA school in San Antonio, Texas.

Brandon, who won a Class B state championship at Big Timber in 2021, has twice been selected to the Mon-Dak all-conference team for DCC.

“I chose Our Lady of the Lake because of the coaching staff," Brandon said. "The program ... is exactly what I want to be a part of. They are full of good energy and grit. The university is amazing and I love the location.”

Brandon led the Buccaneers with 12.1 points per game this past season. She also led the team in assists (3.0), steals (1.9) and free throws (72).

Brandon's season high in points was 28 against Northwest College. She scored in double digits in 18 games and scored over 20 points five times.