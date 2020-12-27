GLENDIVE — Former Dawson Community College men's basketball player Kayden Hitt will be joining his twin brother Kolten Hitt at Ottawa University of Arizona to play basketball.
In a DCC press release on Saturday it was announced that Kayden Hitt is also going to be playing basketball at the NAIA school in Surprise, Arizona. It was announced that Kolten Hitt had signed with OUAZ in late May. Kolten Hitt is averaging 14 points in 25 minutes for the Spirit (3-0).
The Hitt brothers were both members of last year's DCC men's basketball team that finished (27-7) and played in the North Central District Championship men's basketball game.
According to a DCC press release, Kayden didn't attend school this fall as he continued his summer job of fighting fires.
Kayden Hitt redshirted his first year at DCC and then played in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons for the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Buccaneers.
Kayden Hitt is a Malta, Idaho, native. During his sophomore season, he battled injuries and averaged 4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal per contest. As a freshman, Hitt averaged 7.5 points per game in Mon-Dak play and shot 57% from the floor.
"I'm excited to have the opportunity to get back on the court not only with the guys at OUAZ but also my brother! Huge thanks to Coach (Matt) Keeley and (Adam) Hepker for allowing me to have this opportunity to step back onto the court," Kayden Hitt said in the DCC press release. "I would especially like to thank my family and the coaching staff and players at Dawson for always having my back! I'm excited to start this new journey!"
According to the release, Hitt is the ninth player from last year's Bucs squad to receive a scholarship and advance to play basketball at a four-year school.
