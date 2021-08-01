LAS VEGAS — Former Dodson High basketball standout Corbain LoneBear, who spent his freshman season at Dawson Community College, has signed a letter of intent to play for Bacone College in Muskogee, Oklahoma.
LoneBear signed during a recent men's basketball team trip to Las Vegas.
"Welcome to Bacone men's basketball," Warriors coach Ruben Little Head, a Northern Cheyenne tribal member from Lame Deer, wrote in a Facebook post from Las Vegas.
LoneBear, a 6-foot-5 forward, played in 12 games for Dawson this past season, averaging 1.2 points and 0.9 rebounds. LoneBear started four games for the Buccaneers.
LoneBear was a Class C all-state player for Dodson in 2020. As a junior, he set the school record with 45 points in a game, breaking a 38-year-old mark.
Little Head was hired in February to lead the men's team at Bacone, an NAIA program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.