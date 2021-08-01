Corbain LoneBear

Corbain LoneBear, who played at Dodson, has signed with Bacone College in Oklahoma after a year at Dawson Community College. 

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

LAS VEGAS — Former Dodson High basketball standout Corbain LoneBear, who spent his freshman season at Dawson Community College, has signed a letter of intent to play for Bacone College in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

LoneBear signed during a recent men's basketball team trip to Las Vegas.

"Welcome to Bacone men's basketball," Warriors coach Ruben Little Head, a Northern Cheyenne tribal member from Lame Deer, wrote in a Facebook post from Las Vegas. 

LoneBear, a 6-foot-5 forward, played in 12 games for Dawson this past season, averaging 1.2 points and 0.9 rebounds. LoneBear started four games for the Buccaneers. 

LoneBear was a Class C all-state player for Dodson in 2020. As a junior, he set the school record with 45 points in a game, breaking a 38-year-old mark.

Little Head was hired in February to lead the men's team at Bacone, an NAIA program. 

