BISMARCK, N.D. — Former Hardin standout Famous Lefthand has been named a National Junior College Athletic Association All-American in men's basketball.
Lefthand, a 6-foot-3 freshman guard for United Tribes Technical College, was selected for the third team in Division II.
Lefthand, an enrolled member of the Crow tribe, averaged 19.7 points, 6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game according to an article on the Thunderbird Athletics website.
The Thunderbirds played in the Region XIII Division II championship game, falling 94-93 to Dakota County Technical College.
Lefthand's 19.7 ppg were second most in the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference. He also shot 54% from the field in 21 games played.
Lefthand, who was a senior at Hardin in 2020, led the Bulldogs to three straight State A championship games, including a title victory in 2018 and a co-championship with Butte Central in 2020 when the state tournament was shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
