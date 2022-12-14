Famous Lefthand

Former Hardin star Famous Lefthand goes for two of his career-best 49 points Saturday for United Tribes Technical College.

 TOMMY B. ROBINSON PHOTOGRAPHY

BISMARCK, N.D. — Former Hardin standout Famous Lefthand scored a career-high 49 points in 25 minutes Saturday to lead the United Tribes Technical College men's basketball team to a 128-70 win over Sisseton Wahpeton College.

The 6-foot-3 sophomore guard was 10-for-14 from the field on his way to 30 first-half points. He was 6-10 from the 3-point line and 7-7 on free throws overall.

Lefthand is averaging a team-high 24 points per game for the Thunderbirds.

Lefthand's high school teammate, Cayden Redfield, recorded his second double-double of the year with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Redfield is averaging 9.3 points per game and 5.5 rebounds.

Browning's Tyree Whitcomb is averaging 8.9 points for United Tribes.

The Thunderbirds are coached by former Montana State standout Pete Conway.

