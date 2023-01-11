BILLINGS — Former Miles Community College baseball player and coach Craig Parry has been hired by the Toronto Blue Jays to be a hitting coordinator in their organization.
Parry was a catcher for the Pioneers in 2005 and 2006 and was an assistant coach for the program in 2011-2012. He is a member of the Pioneer Baseball Hall of Fame.
Most recently, Parry spent the past four seasons on the coaching staff at Abilene Christian University. Parry was also on the staff for the Arkansas Razorbacks when they qualified for the College World Series in 2018.
