MILES CITY — The Miles Community College men's rodeo team has four cowboys who have qualified for the College Finals National Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, from June 11-17.

The four:

• Cameron Handy (Recluse, Wyoming) is the 2022-23 regional champion Header for team roping and a two-time CNFR qualifier.

• Daylon Danks (Mandaree, North Dakota) is the regional third-place header and a three-time CNFR qualifier. Danks has previously qualified as a tie-down roper and heeler.

• Dawson Jackson (Delisle, Saskatchewan) is the regional third-place heeler and will be in his first CNFR.

• Owen Carlson (Pine River, Minnesota) is the regional reserve champion bull rider and is headed to his first CNFR.