MILES CITY — Four Miles City Community College softball players made the 2021 Region XIII Mon-Dak all-conference team.
Outfielder Autumn Porter made the list with a .435 batting average, which ranks sixth in the league. She hit 12 homers, second-most in the Mon-Dak.
Second baseman Tessa Della Silva had a .415 batting average and ranks second in the conference with 29 stolen bases. She hit nine home runs.
Olivia Cook had a .356 batting average and hit 10 homers. The third baseman also had 31 RBIs.
Left fielder Taylor Woolley batted .362 and had seven home runs with 32 RBIs.
