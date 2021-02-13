MILES CITY — Favour Chukwukelu led four players in double figures Saturday as Miles Community College defeated the Rocky Mountain College JV team 80-69.

Chukwukelu had 19 points, and also added nine rebounds and six assists. Livingston product Jakim Ricketts scored 17 points, and Remy Lemovou and Eli Habighorst had 10 points apiece for the Pioneers. Lemovou also pulled down 12 rebounds.

Rocky was led by Michael Cover, who finished with 19 points. 

Miles CC is scheduled to host Mon-Dak Athletic Conference foe Bismarck State on Monday.

