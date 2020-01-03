MILES CITY — Kobe Hawea had 27 points and seven rebounds and Molly Coleman added 21 points and 10 boards Thursday as Gillette College beat Miles Community College 81-68 in women’s basketball.

MCC’s Binta Salawu had 32 points, eight rebounds, and four assists, but Gillette outscored the Pioneers 22-11 in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Skylar Patton added 15 points and Sydney Prather netted 13 for the Pronghorns. 

Lili Long was the only other Pioneer in double figures with 13 points. Claire Borothad 10 rebounds as the Pioneers lost the rebounding battle 42-50. 

