Great Falls High libero signs with Miles CC volleyball Mar 3, 2023 Mar 3, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago

MILES CITY — Harli Graves, a libero from Great Falls High, has signed with the volleyball program at Miles Community College.The 5-foot-3 defensive specialist averaged 15 digs and two aces per match for the Bison. Graves was a three-year letter winner at Great Falls.
