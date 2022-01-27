Dawson CC women

Dawson CC's Sabira Ahayeva drives the lane against Lake Region State on Wednesday night.

 Dawson CC Athletics

GLENDIVE — Big Timber alum Hailee Brandon scored 16 points and had nine rebounds to lead the Dawson Community College women's basketball team to a 61-41 MonDak Conference rout of Lake Region State on Barefoot Coaching night Wednesday.

“I really liked our team composure and energy coming into the game," DCC coach Romeo Lagmay Jr. said. "They played with effective communication and stayed poised. We need to improve our free throw and 3-point scoring, but they made them when we needed it.”

Brianna Bergum scored 15 points and had seven rebounds for DCC. Eva Kingston added 11 points and eight rebounds. 

Dawson will host Bismarck State College at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

