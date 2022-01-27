GLENDIVE — Big Timber alum Hailee Brandon scored 16 points and had nine rebounds to lead the Dawson Community College women's basketball team to a 61-41 MonDak Conference rout of Lake Region State on Barefoot Coaching night Wednesday.
“I really liked our team composure and energy coming into the game," DCC coach Romeo Lagmay Jr. said. "They played with effective communication and stayed poised. We need to improve our free throw and 3-point scoring, but they made them when we needed it.”
Brianna Bergum scored 15 points and had seven rebounds for DCC. Eva Kingston added 11 points and eight rebounds.
Dawson will host Bismarck State College at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.