MILES CITY — Abby Johnson has signed a national letter of intent to play softball for the Miles Community College Pioneers, according to a MCC news release.

Johnson, a 5-foot-4 utility player, has been a three-year starter for Hamilton. As a junior, Johnson batted .423 and scored 29 runs, helping the Broncs to a State A third-place finish while earning All-State honors. 

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments