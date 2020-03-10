MILES CITY — Abby Johnson has signed a national letter of intent to play softball for the Miles Community College Pioneers, according to a MCC news release.
Johnson, a 5-foot-4 utility player, has been a three-year starter for Hamilton. As a junior, Johnson batted .423 and scored 29 runs, helping the Broncs to a State A third-place finish while earning All-State honors.
