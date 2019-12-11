GLENDIVE — Hardin senior Nicole Green will continue her volleyball and softball careers at Dawson Community College, DCC announced Wednesday.
"Dawson is a great school with a good one-on-one education program," Green said in a press release. "I am extremely excited and fortunate enough to be able to play both sports that I love so much."
Green earned a second-team all-Southeastern A selection this past volleyball season. She also received a first-team all-conference softball honor in the spring.
Green is the first 2020-21 signee for Buccaneers volleyball coach Dina Fritz.
"She is a hard worker and brings great energy to her team," Fritz said in DCC's press release. "By being a dual-sport athlete, I know we are getting an athlete that is very dedicated, and I look forward to seeing her on the court in red and black in the fall."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.