Hardin's Nicole Green, pictured during the Class A state volleyball tournament on Nov. 14, will play volleyball and softball at Dawson Community College.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

GLENDIVE — Hardin senior Nicole Green will continue her volleyball and softball careers at Dawson Community College, DCC announced Wednesday.

"Dawson is a great school with a good one-on-one education program," Green said in a press release. "I am extremely excited and fortunate enough to be able to play both sports that I love so much."

Green earned a second-team all-Southeastern A selection this past volleyball season. She also received a first-team all-conference softball honor in the spring.

Green is the first 2020-21 signee for Buccaneers volleyball coach Dina Fritz.

"She is a hard worker and brings great energy to her team," Fritz said in DCC's press release. "By being a dual-sport athlete, I know we are getting an athlete that is very dedicated, and I look forward to seeing her on the court in red and black in the fall."

