Hardin's Eric Woods, pictured against Billings Central's Malachi Stewart in the Eastern A Divisional title game on Feb. 29, has signed with United Tribes Technical College.

BILLINGS — Hardin senior Eric Woods will continue his basketball career at United Tribes Technical College, Hardin coach Andrew Round Face told 406mtsports.com Tuesday.

Woods, a forward, was a second-team all-Southeastern A selection this past season for the Bulldogs, who went undefeated and earned a Class A co-state championship after every state basketball tournament was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. During the regular season, Woods averaged 4.2 points per game, 4.9 rebounds per game and 2.3 steals per game while shooting 30.8% from the field and 22% from 3-point range.

UTTC is a private junior college in Bismarck, North Dakota.

