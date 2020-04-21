BILLINGS — Hardin senior Eric Woods will continue his basketball career at United Tribes Technical College, Hardin coach Andrew Round Face told 406mtsports.com Tuesday.
#mtscores pic.twitter.com/aG8Bd6IR3j— Cal Walks Over Ice (@Biglodge) April 20, 2020
Woods, a forward, was a second-team all-Southeastern A selection this past season for the Bulldogs, who went undefeated and earned a Class A co-state championship after every state basketball tournament was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. During the regular season, Woods averaged 4.2 points per game, 4.9 rebounds per game and 2.3 steals per game while shooting 30.8% from the field and 22% from 3-point range.
UTTC is a private junior college in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.