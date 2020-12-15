BILLINGS — Hardin senior Jonna Lind will continue her volleyball career at Williston State College.
The outside hitter signed with the North Dakota community college on Dec. 7, she told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Tuesday.
"They gave me a really good offer, and I just thought to take it because it’s such a good opportunity," Lind said. "I’m just really excited to keep playing volleyball."
Lind said she received a full-ride scholarship offer from the Tetons, and she was impressed by Williston State's volleyball team and its nursing program. The volleyball programs at Dawson Community College, Blue Mountain CC (in Oregon) and Tacoma (Washington) CC also expressed interest, she said, but none kept in contact as much as Williston.
"They had everything I wanted," Lind said.
Lind, who also plays tennis, was a second-team all-Eastern A volleyball selection this fall and an honorable mention in 2019. She helped Hardin take fourth place at last month's State A tournament, which included a quarterfinal win for the Bulldogs over previously unbeaten Columbia Falls.
