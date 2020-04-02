MILES CITY — Cassidy Acor of Havre has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Miles Community College.

Acor, a 5-foot-10 middle blocker, will join sister Kadyn Acor on the MCC roster next season announced Pioneers coach Chase Soennichsen.

Acor was a first-team all-conference and All-State selection as a junior and a second-team all-conference selection as a senior, according to a MCC press release. Acor helped the Blue Ponies to a fourth-place finish at the State A Tournament in November.

