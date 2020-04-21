MILES CITY — Lilinoe Nihi, a first and third baseman from Honolulu, has signed a letter of intent to play softball at Miles Community College.

Nihi was a Oahu Interscholastic Association second-team selection in 2018-19 and hit .364 with a .447 on base percentage.

"I chose MCC because I feel like there is a good connection between the coaches and the players," she said in a MCC press release. "The coaches help the players succeed in what they do best. The school itself is wonderful and I feel like this is the best place for me."

Tags

Load comments