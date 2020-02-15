GLENDIVE — Helena Capital utility player/catcher Lauren Archie has signed to play for the Dawson Community College softball program next season, the Buccaneers announced Saturday.
"Lauren is a very athletic player," Dawson CC coach Jim LeProwse said in a press release. "She comes from a great high school program at Helena Capital and I am very excited to see what she can do as a member of our Buccaneer softball team."
