Lauren Archie

Helena Capital softball player Lauren Archie has signed with Dawson Community College.

 COURTESY OF DCC

GLENDIVE — Helena Capital utility player/catcher Lauren Archie has signed to play for the Dawson Community College softball program next season, the Buccaneers announced Saturday.

"Lauren is a very athletic player," Dawson CC coach Jim LeProwse said in a press release. "She comes from a great high school program at Helena Capital and I am very excited to see what she can do as a member of our Buccaneer softball team."

