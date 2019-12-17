Helena Capital's Madison Davis

Helena Capital's Madison Davis recently signed with the Dawson Community College softball team.

 Photo courtesy Dawson Community College

BILLINGS — Helena Capital's Madison Davis has signed a letter of intent to play softball at Dawson Community College, DCC announced Monday.

Davis plays middle infield for Capital.

"Coach Miller and his staff do a great job of getting players prepared to play at the next level," DCC coach Jim LeProwse said in a press release. "I look for Madison to make a huge impact for us right away."

