BILLINGS — Helena High's Amber Countryman has signed to play softball at Miles Community College.
Countryman, a catcher, was named the Bengals' offensive player of the year in 2019, and was also named as a Western AA all-conference selection. The 2020 softball season was officially canceled in April — along with all Montana spring sports — because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"She fits into the mold of our program and we feel that Amber will thrive as a Pioneer," MCC softball coach Shawna Juarez said in a press release announcing the signing.
"I chose Miles CC because of the enthusiasm both the players and coaches have for the game of softball and for each other," Countryman said in the release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.