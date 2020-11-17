BILLINGS — Helena High's Amber Countryman has signed to play softball at Miles Community College.

Countryman, a catcher, was named the Bengals' offensive player of the year in 2019, and was also named as a Western AA all-conference selection. The 2020 softball season was officially canceled in April — along with all Montana spring sports — because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"She fits into the mold of our program and we feel that Amber will thrive as a Pioneer," MCC softball coach Shawna Juarez said in a press release announcing the signing.

"I chose Miles CC because of the enthusiasm both the players and coaches have for the game of softball and for each other," Countryman said in the release.

