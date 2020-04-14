GLENDIVE — Houston high school teammates Randy Woodard and Kose Egbule have signed letters of intent to play men’s basketball at Dawson Community College, Buccaneers coach Joe Peterson announced Tuesday.
Woodard, a 6-foot-6 forward, was a three-year letterwinner and a two-time all-district player at North Shore High School. As a senior, he averaged 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists per game.
Egbule, a 6-3 guard, also averaged 10 points per game his senior season. He added three assists and two steals per game and was named all-district.
The pair helped North Shore to a 64-10 record the past two years. As juniors, their team reached the final four in 6A, the highest classification in Texas. Over the past two seasons, North Shore reached the championship game in all six regular-season tournaments they played, winning four of the six.
