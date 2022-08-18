TRENTON, N.D. — Mya Fourstar stares out onto the western North Dakota plains from her kitchen table. A flood of emotions runs through her as she thinks about the long and winding path it took to get to a new start.
The onetime Montana high school basketball star's initial thoughts take her back to where it all began.
Fourstar first put on a varsity jersey for the Frazer Bearcubs as an eighth-grader. In Montana, it isn't unusual for eighth-graders to play. What is unusual is to put up big numbers, and she did just that. Fourstar averaged over 26 points and five rebounds per game while scoring 30 points in multiple games and even hitting the 50-point mark against Dodson.
The Billings Gazette, 406mtsports.com and other Montana newspapers spotlighted the young prodigy, but they weren’t the only ones. The Washington Post traveled to northeastern Montana for an interview where she boldly stated she wanted to be the first girl from her town to play NCAA Division I basketball.
Gonzaga, to Fourstar, was the ultimate goal. Her dream soon reached a Zags fan from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, whose late wife shared the same birthday with her; he mailed Fourstar a surprise package with his wife's Gonzaga gear and an inspirational letter.
The Post article was titled “Anywhere But Here.”
The pressure she endured from that point was immense. Things also shifted on a personal level and she said she had a hard time knowing who she could trust.
A challenge not many her age have to face.
“The pressure was a lot," she said. "It caused me too much anxiety to live up to everyone's expectations. I learned early on that not everyone in that town has good intentions.”
Frazer, home to 400 residents, is a desolate town on U.S. Highway 2 on the southern border of the Fort Peck Indian Reservation. As Fourstar describes it, it’s a town with nothing to do, nowhere to go and nothing to keep family and friends from falling hard into drugs and alcohol.
Resources, entertainment and positivity can be hard to find, and those who live there try to make the most of it.
For Fourstar and the rest of the town, that involves the sacred game of basketball.
Fourstar grew up in the Frazer gym, the unspoken heartbeat of the community. Whether she was watching her parents play, hanging with her Aunt Sasha, or sitting in the stands dreaming of putting on a jersey of her own, she was taking it all in. The excitement in the air was impossible to ignore, even for a young child.
As Fourstar began to gravitate to basketball more and more, the realities of her environment set in. She learned she needed the game as much as she loved the game, and she spent hours on the town's outdoor courts.
“Basketball is a healing game for the Native people," she said. "It’s an escape from the reality going on at home. It’s really the only thing we have here.”
With three mildly successful varsity seasons behind her playing for the Bearcubs, she had a decision to make after her sophomore year: Continue her junior year in the only town she knew or transfer to the nearby Class B Wolf Point in search of something more.
With Sasha by her side, she decided to transfer. The move meant a new team, a new town, and better competition. Fourstar cracked the starting five as a junior on a talented Wolf Point team and ended the season in a way she had dreamed of for years — 2019 Class B state champions.
Fourstar’s statistics slowed from the sensational numbers she boasted as an eighth-grader and naysayers echoed an “I told you so” mentality. She was well aware of the whispers — the ones alluding to the star being unable to handle the stiffer competition.
As much as the awards and accolades poured in — all-state and state champions — so did the frustration and sense of defeat. Fast forward one year and Fourstar’s senior season ended with a fourth-place trophy at divisional.
The time she had dreaded since the journey began was upon her. High school basketball was over. Now what? It was a question that plagued her since the beginning but now it begged an answer.
She received an offer from Montana Western as well as Williston State and United Tribes Technical College. But the Division I journey she envisioned was not in the picture. She joined United Tribes briefly but felt it wasn’t the right fit.
When coach Bill Triplett of Williston State played the team from Bismarck, North Dakota, he looked for the guard he once recruited.
“Mya was a bit undecided at first and then she chose to attend United Tribes," Triplett said. "When we played Tribes, I looked for Mya but she wasn't on the roster. She had returned home and attended Fort Peck Community College.”
The state-champion high jumper decided what she needed, for the first time, wasn’t more basketball but less of it. The sport had always been the go-to problem solver, but not this time.
“I didn’t play at all during that time," she said. "I just worked on my mental health. I was in a bad place and needed to take a step back from basketball. It’s all I’ve ever known and I went through an identity crisis. I fell into a depression when it all ended.”
A year later, one brave phone call to her high school coach, Brent Nygaard, changed everything. She wanted another chance and Nygaard knew just who to call: Triplett.
He was still interested in adding the 5-foot-9 guard to his young roster.
“Mya's a playmaker,” Triplett said. "She sees the floor well and will distribute the ball for us. She can score, which is good, but handling the ball and making the correct pass is going to be key for Mya. Plus, she's a winner and a winner’s win. They expect it and I think that’s big in sports today.”
As for the soon-to-be psychology major, she’s ready this time.
“I’ve grown a lot and I’m ready," she said. "My mind and my heart are right and I want to make myself uncomfortable to have more growth. There’s definitely some nervous tension, but I’m ready.”
Fourstar attributes her ability to deal with the pressures of life to journaling and meditation. She’s quick to remember her role models, too.
“My grandma has always been there and I’m grateful for that," she said. "My Aunt Sasha, too. She’s always been a big role model for me. And my coach, Brent Nygaard, is very supportive and encouraging.”
The Sioux-Assiniboine tribal member feels a small tug from her family and friends back home. The place where it all started, for better or worse. There’s a loyalty there she will always carry with her as she continues her journey 115 miles to the east.
“I think about the younger kids and my siblings back home daily," she said. "I’d like to tell them to stay away from those who don’t have good intentions for you. Be aware of those trying to bring you down and run with the potential you have. Nothing good comes out of substance abuse.”
As much as she’s reflected on her past over the last year, she’s ready to focus on the future. She’ll be joining three other Native freshman state champion guards: Canzas Hisbadhorse from Colstrip, and Kylee and Breanna Old Elk from Hardin.
“I will tell you that Mya has been very dedicated to her workouts this summer." Triplett said. "All of our players have a ball-handling workout as well as a shooting and conditioning workout they do all summer.”
Fourstar doesn’t hesitate when asked what she wants her legacy to be.
“I want to be known for never giving up no matter the obstacle," she said. "For my strength and giving back to my people.”
Despite a bumpy path that sometimes seemed too fast, too slow and at times like it was going nowhere, it’s a path that has led her to the plains of western North Dakota and exactly where she she says she needs to be.
