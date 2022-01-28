DCC Logan Stetzner

Dawson's Logan Stetzner, from Anaconda, drives to the basket against Bismarck State. 

 Dawson CC Athletics

GLENDIVE — Once again, Bismarck State College went into into the Toepke Center and stole a game from the Dawson Community College women's basketball team, 80-76 in overtime in MonDak Conference play Thursday.

There were eight ties and four lead changes. Dawson made only 7 of 26 foul shots.

“There’s no doubt our players work hard, but we have now lost four close games because of our poor free-throw shooting," Dawson CC coach Romeo Lagmay Jr. said. "It’s unacceptable. I’ll be patient, but for how long when we are in the heart of our conference play? We played great defense and battled well on the boards, but not being able to put the ball in the basket uncontested for a large amount of attempts…It’s unacceptable. Hopefully they get in the gym and work on that, and find a different outcome in a possible close game again.”

Olivia Williams led the Buccaneers with a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds. Brianna Bergum also collected a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Logan Stetzner added 14 points and had six rebounds.

Dawson will host United Tribes Technical College at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tags

Load comments