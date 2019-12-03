MILES CITY — Manhattan native Jasmine Grossman has signed a national letter of intent to play women's basketball for the Miles Community College Pioneers.
Grossman is a 5-foot-9 forward that earned second-team all-conference honors for Manhattan. As a junior, she averaged 10 points and five rebounds per game for the Tigers under coach Mikal Herron.
"I chose Miles Community College because I love the team atmosphere and how welcoming the town is, " Grossman said in a MCC press release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.