MILES CITY — Manhattan native Jasmine Grossman has signed a national letter of intent to play women's basketball for the Miles Community College Pioneers.

Grossman is a 5-foot-9 forward that earned second-team all-conference honors for Manhattan. As a junior, she averaged 10 points and five rebounds per game for the Tigers under coach Mikal Herron.

"I chose Miles Community College because I love the team atmosphere and how welcoming the town is, " Grossman said in a MCC press release.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments