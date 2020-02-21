MILES CITY — The Miles Community College baseball program has announced the signing of Kalispell's Thomas O'Connell for the 2020-2021 school year.
As a junior, the utility player was an all-conference selection playing American Legion baseball for the Kalispell Lakers. O'Connell had a .397 batting average with 20 doubles, 10 triples, and two home runs.
O'Connell's older brothers, Michael and Sean, both played for the Pioneers. Michael is also in his fourth year as the assistant baseball coach at MCC.
"Both of my brothers went there and they said it was a great place. My brother Michael is currently coaching, so it will be fun and exciting" O'Connell said of choosing MCC in a school press release. "Miles has a great baseball program and tradition. I also know a couple of former Laker players that go there. But in the end I just want to play baseball."
