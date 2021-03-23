DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — Miles Community College's game-winning layup attempt rolled out at the buzzer in a loss Monday at Lake Region State in Mon-Dak Athletic Conference men's basketball.
The Pioneers (12-9, 11-9 Mon-Dak) will play at Williston State on Thursday with a Region XIII home playoff game on the line.
Favour Chukwukelu had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Pioneers, who were unable to prevail in a game that had 10 lead changes and five ties. Eli Habighorst added 17 points and Dylan Hushaw had 12 and seven rebounds.
