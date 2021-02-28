BOTTINEAU, N.D. — Ben Datro made a free throw with 1.6 seconds remaining to break a tie and lift the Miles Community College men's basketball team to an 87-86 Mon-Dak win over Dakota College at Bottineau Sunday.
MCC (10-6, 9-6) was led by Favour Chukwukelu, Dylan Hushaw and Jakim Ricketts, all of whom scored 17 points. Chukwukelu also netted 11 rebounds. Datro came off the bench to score 12 points.
The Lumberjacks fell to 4-10, 3-10.
