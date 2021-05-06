GLENDIVE — Kelealani Waiau's two-out, two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning capped a come-from-behind 8-7 victory for Miles Community College over rival Dawson Community College in the title game of the NJCAA Region XIII West softball tournament Thursday.
The win sends the Pioneers, in their first season of competition, to the Region XIII playoffs in Rosemount, Minnesota. Dawson also qualified for the playoffs.
DCC's Deven Creech hit a grand slam as part of a five-run third inning that gave the Buccaneers a 7-3 lead. But Miles rallied with three runs in the fifth, which ultimately set the stage for Waiau's heroics.
The Region XIII playoffs are scheduled to be played Sunday and Monday. Bay College (Michigan) and Dakota County Tech (Minnesota) round out the four-team bracket.
