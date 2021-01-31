GLENDIVE — Michael Jok scored 17 points, hauled down eight rebounds and accumulated three steals and Dawson Community College responded to a tied game with a late-scoring spree to defeat North Dakota State College of Science 79-67 in Mon-Dak Athletic Conference men's basketball Sunday at the Toepke Center.

With the victory, the Bucs improved their league-leading record to 5-0, 5-0. NDSCS is 3-2, 3-2.

DCC led 16-4 early in the game, but the Wildcats scored the next 12 points to tie the score at 16-16.

The Bucs led 37-30 at the break, but the score was knotted at 60-60 with 4:37 remaining. A 9-0 Bucs' run in the next 1:22 was pivotal for DCC.

Charles Lampten registered a double-double of 12 points and 10 boards for the Buccaneers.

