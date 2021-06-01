MILES CITY — Laurel's Trynadee Goldsberry has signed a letter of intent to join the volleyball program at Miles Community College.
Goldsberry, a setter, is a legacy signing for the Pioneers. She was a four-time academic all-state selection for the Locomotives, and also played with the Laurel Express and Avalanche club teams.
"I chose MCC because my mom, aunt, and uncle all went there," Goldsberry said in a press release. "I met coach (Chase) Soennichsen and the team and they all made me feel welcome. They told me they were so happy they chose to go to MCC so I felt like it was a good place for me."
