GREAT BEND, Kan. — Lewistown's Jessica Morgan has been chosen NJCAA Division I Pitcher of the Week after the Barton Community College sophomore's performances during the week of March 20.

Morgan struck out 11 or more batters in three outings to win her seventh straight game and improve to 7-2 on the year.

Entering in relief duties during Monday's first inning of game one versus Hesston, she struck out three in the frame before going on to scatter five hits in finishing with 11 strikeouts to earn the victory.

On Wednesday, Morgan picked up the game two victory over Dodge City in matching her season high 11 strikeouts in scattering three hits. On Saturday against Northwest Tech, she fanned 12 in a five-inning two-hitter.

On the week, Morgan struck out 34, scattered 10 hits, surrendered two walks and two earned runs in the 17 innings pitched. She also went 3-for-6 from the plate with three RBIs and her first home run of the season.

Morgan also was Kansas Junior College Athletic Association Pitcher of the Week for the second time. She ranks third in the league with a 3.02 earned-run average and 9.47 strikeouts per seven innings, fanning 69 batters in 51.0 innings.

Barton is 13-3 in conference play and 20-13 overall.