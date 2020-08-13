MILES CITY — Livingston's Rylee Watt has signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Miles Community College, the Pioneers announced Thursday.

Watt, a 6-foot-2 guard, averaged eight points, three rebounds and three assists per game last season at Park High School. The Rangers had made it to the final day of the Class A state tournament before the season was cut short due to coronavirus.

Watt was a second-team all-conference selection last year and made academic all-state three times.

