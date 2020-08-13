MILES CITY — Livingston's Rylee Watt has signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Miles Community College, the Pioneers announced Thursday.
Watt, a 6-foot-2 guard, averaged eight points, three rebounds and three assists per game last season at Park High School. The Rangers had made it to the final day of the Class A state tournament before the season was cut short due to coronavirus.
Watt was a second-team all-conference selection last year and made academic all-state three times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.