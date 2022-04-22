GLENDIVE — Record-setting Lodge Grass basketball star Damon Gros Ventre will continue his career at Dawson Community College.
The school announced Friday that Gros Ventre — who led the Indians to back-to-back state Class B titles and a third-place finish this past season — has signed to play for the Buccaneers next season. Gros Ventre scored 2,232 points in his career, is a three-time all-stater and briefly held the single-game scoring record with 71 points set this past season.
“Damon has been one of the best basketball players in the state for the past three years," DCC coach Joe Peterson said. "He has put up huge numbers and turned a lot of heads, but more importantly, he has helped his team ascend to be one of the best teams in the state, winning multiple state championships. He has good size and can really shoot the ball, but he is more than just a shooter. As he continues to develop defensively and as a rebounder, he will be hard for others to deal with night in and night out. His character and work ethic will be a great fit for our culture and with the other guys coming in next year. I have a lot of respect for coach (Josh) Stewart and the Lodge Grass program. It is much more than just basketball for them. He has prepared his players well to be successful in college and in life.”
Gros Ventre will be the fifth player on Dawson’s roster to have won a state championship.
“We love to recruit winners," Peterson said. "Winning always translates to the next level. It is a mindset and a trait that shows up every day in training, practice and in competition. Guys like Damon who come from successful programs and have played for good coaches know how much hard work it takes to win and know how to be great teammates. And it also translates off the court in their academic pursuits, around the campus and in our community.”
Gros Ventre's career scoring ranks 10th best in state history, per the Montana High School Association record books. He led Lodge Grass to a 65-9 record over the past three years.
Gros Ventre was selected to play in the Montana-Wyoming All-Star Game in June.
“Damon is a humble, hard-working young man," Stewart said. "He works for everything he gets and appreciates the process. He knows hard work pays off and he enjoys the journey.”
