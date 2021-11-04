GLENDIVE — Lustre Christian standout Kolden Holversland is the first signing of the 2022-2023 class for Dawson Community College men's basketball.
Holversland, a 6-foot-3 guard, signed his NJCAA National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, the school announced. The first official signing day for the NJCAA is Nov. 1.
“Kolden is a first-class young man with a great upside," DCC coach Joe Peterson said. "His work ethic, basketball IQ and athleticism will be a great addition to our program. I’ve seen his growth just in the past year that I’ve gotten to know him. I think he was a little overlooked because of where he lives and goes to school, but I have no doubt Kolden will be a really good college basketball player.”
Holversland has been playing varsity since eighth grade. He is a two-time Class C all-state selection and helped Lustre Christian to top four finishes at the district tournament the past three seasons.
As a junior, Holversland averaged 16.0 points, 2.8 assists, 8.5 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 2.3 steals per game, leading his team in all five categories.
“The environment at Dawson feels like home," Holversland said. "I feel like there’s no better program to help me achieve my future goals than DCC.”
